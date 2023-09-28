Cyprus Airways reports strong passenger growth in August 2023

National flag carrier Cyprus Airways on Thursday announced a strong performance for the month of August 2023, reporting an impressive increase in passenger numbers.
According to the announcement, approximately 80,000 passengers were transported during August, marking a 71 per cent surge, compared to the same month in the previous year and a substantial 37 per cent rise compared to August 2019.
“We are thrilled to report outstanding results for August, during which a total of 79,804 passengers were transported,” Cyprus Airways said in the announcement.
“This figure represents a remarkable 71 per cent increase in passenger numbers compared to the same month in the previous year,” the airline added.
Specifically, in August, the Cypriot flag carrier operated a total of 572 scheduled flights, achieving an impressive 81 per cent seat occupancy rate.
When compared to August 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cyprus Airways recorded a significant 37 per cent increase in passenger volume on scheduled routes and conducted 27 per cent more flights.
Meanwhile, Christos Limnatitis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways, expressed his satisfaction with the results.
“This August stands out as the month with the highest passenger traffic in the last five years,” he said, noting that “during this period, we served nearly 80,000 passengers”.
He also stated that with these achievements and preliminary data for September, they anticipate transporting over 500,000 passengers by the end of the current year.
Furthermore, Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, highlighted the company’s ongoing expansion efforts, stating, that “throughout the year, we have expanded our network to 19 destinations, increased weekly frequencies to 60 flights, doubled our aircraft fleet, and augmented our workforce”.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustain growth and leverage the momentum we initiated last year,” Sies added.
“Our dedication to the island’s tourism industry is stronger than ever,” the Cyprus Airways CEO concluded.
The company also emphasised that Cyprus Airways is the “first choice for travellers, offering an exciting range of destinations and frequencies at competitive fares, along with a notable new product, Business Class”.
Finally, the company noted that the introduction of the new A220 aircraft into the airline’s fleet has been well-received by passengers.