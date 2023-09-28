September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos ethnographic museum robbed

By Iole Damaskinos
paphos ethnographic museum
Artifacts displayed at the Paphos Ethnographic Museum

The Paphos Ethnographic Museum was targeted by burglars in the early hours of Thursday.

According to local news sources the thieves entered the museum through a small window which had been left unlocked, and stole coins, watches and jewellery.

The burglary was noticed around 1.30am by a domestic worker who lives in the building.

Police have gathered evidence from CCTV footage and are searching for the perpetrators.

