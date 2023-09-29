September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the NumbersEnergy

Cyprus records 2.3 per cent increase in petroleum sales in August 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou034
gas petrol oil 2

Cyprus experienced a 2.3 per cent increase in total petroleum sales in August 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, reaching a total of 124,832 tons, according to a report released this week by the state’s statistical service. Notably, sales from petroleum stations surged by 5.5 per cent during this period.

According to the report, total petroleum sales for the period from January to August 2023 saw a marginal decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The month of August witnessed strong increases in aviation fuel supplies (12.5 per cent), kerosene sales (22.2 per cent), gasoline (5.0 per cent), diesel fuel (4.6 per cent), liquefied petroleum gas (3.7 per cent), and heating oil (2.5 per cent).

Conversely, notable declines were observed in maritime petroleum supplies (-23.9 per cent) and sales of light fuel oil (-14.9 per cent) and asphalt (-9.3 per cent).

Specifically regarding sales from petroleum stations, they recorded a substantial increase of 5.5 per cent, reaching 54,879 tons.

Additionally, the report revealed that total petroleum sales in August 2023, compared to July 2023, experienced a 2.9 per cent decrease.

Specifically, there were decreases in aviation fuel supplies (-2.3 per cent), diesel fuel sales (-8.4 per cent), and gasoline (-0.2 per cent), while maritime petroleum supplies saw a significant increase of 50.9 per cent.

Finally, the Statistical Service reported that the overall petroleum product inventories at the end of August 2023 decreased by 11.0 per cent compared to the end of the previous month.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Paphos property market sees sales exceeding €190 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

German inflation likely to ease in September, key states indicate

Reuters News Service

US crypto industry comes to Washington, but faces uphill struggle

Reuters News Service

Brazil’s central bank seeks tighter cryptocurrency regulation, brokerage oversight

Reuters News Service

Government may reintroduce electricity and fuel subsidies, says finance minister

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign