September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Iconic Greek band in Cyprus for first time

By Eleni Philippou00
mother of millions 2

One upcoming performance set to entertain music lovers is the progressive metal quartet Mother Of Millions, who will travel to the island for its first performance this autumn. Savino Live in Larnaca will welcome the Greek band to its stage on October 21 for a rocking show.

“Coming to us from Athens, Greece and ready to share their sound and entertain Cyprus with their intense soundscapes,” say organisers, “the band’s music includes elaborate rhythms, folk aesthetics and progressive rock tunes.”

So far, Mother Of Millions has performed sold-out headline shows in Athens and toured Europe, sharing the stage with prominent modern progressive rock artists such as Pain of Salvation, Devin Townsend and Leprous. Three album releases are under their belt which received positive and even rave reviews from audiences and the global music press. A new EP was released in 2022 and the band is currently working on a new album.

Mark your calendars as George Prokopiou, Kostas Konstantinidis, Panos Priftis and George Boukaouris take the stage. Doors will open at 10pm and first to take the stage will be the local band Abettor which will warm up the crowd for an electrifying show.

 

Mother Of Millions

Progressive metal quartet from Greece performs live. October 21. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm. €20. Tel: 99-426011


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

TV shows we love: The Chosen One

Nikolaos Prakas

New festival shines the light on poetry

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Forum returns to showcase transparency

Eleni Philippou

Images and music of Asia Minor refugees

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Pepperoni Pizza, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign