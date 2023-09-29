September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to attend EU MED9 summit in Malta

By Staff Reporter00
malta
File photo: Valletta, Malta

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday will participate in the EU MED9 summit, taking place in Valletta, Malta.

The summit, formed of mainly of Mediterranean states, will be attended by prime ministers and heads of state of Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Malta.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel will also be present for part of the summit.

President Christodoulides is expected to inform attendees about developments on the Cyprus issue, as well as on the outcomes of his recent contacts at the United Nations general assembly in New York.

The southern states’ regional policy will be among the topics discussed, as well as EU enlargement, and issues related to the preparation of the upcoming EU council meeting in October, where, among other things, immigration and the economy will be discussed.

After discussions the leaders will make statements to the media and then will travel to the city of Medina for a working dinner.

The president is accompanied to Malta by Director of the Press Office of the President Victoras Papadopoulos.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Peyia municipality announces tender for upgrade of Coral Bay Avenue

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Milk producers to protest non-compliance with halloumi PDO criteria

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Lower temps, possible showers

Staff Reporter

Turkey calls for written agreement between north and Unficyp

Elias Hazou

Law requiring structural integrity checks on TC properties upheld

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign