September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

German retail sales fall unexpectedly in August

By Reuters News Service03
germany

German retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, as persistently high inflation took its toll on consumption in the euro zone’s largest economy.

German retail sales fell by 1.2 per cent in August compared with the previous month, data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.5 per cent increase.

Year-on-year, retail sales fell by 2.3 per cent, the data showed.

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

North’s GDP grew 13.3% in 2022

Tom Cleaver

Lakkotrypis assumes duties as consul of Kazakhstan in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

KEO generates €27.4 million in first half of 2022, up 37 per cent year-on-year

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Central Bank to launch digital compliance platform

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Russian central bank extends curbs on transferring funds abroad

Reuters News Service

Heavy winter sweaters, coats pile up at stores as warm weather threatens holiday shopping season

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign