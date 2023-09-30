September 30, 2023

Paphos man found dead in Chlorakas

A man was found dead on the coastal path in Chlorakas on Saturday, though police are ruling out the possibility of criminal activity.

According to the Paphos police, a man was spotted lying unconscious at around 12:15pm.

He was transferred to the local accident and emergency department, but doctors were unable to revive him.

Police said he had no obvious external injuries. In addition, they say a search of the area found nothing which would arouse suspicion of a criminal act.

Tests are being carried out to ascertain the circumstances which led to his death.


