October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Attempted murder against Syrian man in Limassol

By Andria Kades
Police on Sunday said it was investigating an attempted murder against a 21-year-old Syrian national who was stabbed while walking with a friend near the seafront on Saturday night.

According to police, the two friends, both Syrian nationals, were in the Neapolis area when at around 10pm, a stranger began attacking them.

The two tried to flee the scene but the 21-year-old was stabbed, with injuries to his head and thorax.

He is now in critical condition


