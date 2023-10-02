October 2, 2023

Fire engulfs police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia, 25 hurt

Efforts are made to douse a fire that broke out at a police facility, in Ismailia, Egypt October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A huge fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early on Monday, injuring at least 25 people before firefighters contained the blaze after several hours, emergency services and media reported.

Videos posted on social media showed the city’s security directorate engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Two witnesses told Reuters firefighters initially appeared to struggle to tackle the blaze. More than three hours later, state television said it had been contained.

At least 25 people were injured in a preliminary count of casualties, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority said.

Civil defence sources said parts of the building had collapsed in the fire.


