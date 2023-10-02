October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusWorld

Parliamentary delegation arrives in Yerevan

By Source: Cyprus News Agency040
armenia
Photo source: CNA

A delegation of the House foreign affairs committee, headed by its chairman and the president of the Cyprus-Armenia interparliamentary cooperation committee Harris Georgiades, is starting contacts in Yerevan on Monday.

The delegation, which will have contacts with the political and state leadership of Armenia, includes committee Vice Chair Marios Mavrides, George Loukaides, Marina Nikolaou, Chrysis Pantelides, Marios Garoyian and Armenian Representative in the House Vartkes Mahtesian.

The three-day official visit comes following an invitation from the Armenia-Cyprus interparliamentary cooperation committee to the National Assembly of Armenia.

The delegation will be received by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

The delegation will also meet President Hayk Konjoryan and members of the National Assembly of Armenia. They are also expected to hold separate meetings with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Defence Minister Suren Papikyan.

As part of the visit, which ends on Tuesday, the delegation will visit places of historical and cultural interest in Armenia.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

