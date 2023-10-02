October 2, 2023

Woman admits to string of burglaries and thefts in Nicosia

According to the police a 32-year-old woman in Nicosia admitted to committing a total of seven burglaries and thefts in churches, a hospital, and a residence in the last few months.

The 32-year-old was arrested after evidence gathered against her for an investigated case of residential burglary in Lakatamia on September 19. She was taken into custody on Sunday for interrogation in connection with the case.

During questioning the 32-year-old allegedly confessed to the house burglary, as well as six other cases of burglary, theft, and damage, committed between July and September in four churches and a hospital in the Nicosia district.

The suspect allegedly confessed to stealing money from three churches on four different dates, between July and September. She is also alleged to have confessed to breaking into another church in July, from which no property appears to have been stolen, and to damaging a number of hospital nurses’ lockers in August, and stealing a purse containing the ID card of a hospital employee.

The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the police stations of Lakatamia, Pera Chorio Nisou and Latsia.


