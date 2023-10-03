Daily News Briefing

October 3, 2023

In today’s episode, the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (Greco) said in a report on Monday that while Cyprus’ legislation says all the right things on paper, the fight against corruption is compromised by institutional flaws. In other news, the justice minister said that the appointment of a new police chief is the sole responsibility of the president, as speculation grew about a possible reshuffle at the top of the police force. And Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that faster processing times of asylum applications have received a boost with the recruitment of 25 additional examiners.

