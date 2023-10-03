October 3, 2023

€30,000 in scholarships given to Uni of Cyprus students

easyJet founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou on Tuesday handed over three scholarships to students doing an MBA at the University of Cyprus worth €30,000.

The recipients of €10,000 each to cover tuition fees were Ipek Gunduz, Christina Keshek, and Petros Ioannides, who were selected based on academic and socio-economic criteria.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of scholarships by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation for students of the MBA programme at the School of Economics and Management of the University of Cyprus,” Sir Stelios said.

“This initiative represents an important step for us, as it is the first time we are providing university scholarships in my beloved homeland, Cyprus, supporting the University of Cyprus, which serves as a centre of learning and excellence for the country,” he added.

He said the goal is to support and encourage outstanding students to complete their academic studies. “I wish the scholarship recipients every success in the future, reminding everyone that education is a fundamental key to achieving our dreams.”

“We are particularly honoured that the foundation has established scholarships for a university where its founder has not studied,”, dean of the School of Economics and Management Professor Sofronis Clerides said.


