October 3, 2023

Fire prevention focus of meeting at Presidential Palace

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Fire prevention and response will be the focus of a meeting at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning, chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos is expected to present proposals for the improvement of measures in place to prevent and deal with fires in the upcoming next year.

The meeting, which is set for 10am, will be attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou, Defence Minister, Michalis Giorgallas and Special Advisor to the President for crisis management and civil protection, George Boustras.


