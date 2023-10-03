October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic cameras to be installed in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko041
ÊÁÌÅÑÅÓ ÔÑÏ×ÁÉÁÓ
File photo

The installation of traffic cameras in Larnaca will start over the weekend at the intersection of Spyros Kyprianou and Martin Luther King avenues in Larnaca.

According to the transport ministry and the Larnaca district engineering office, the works will take place on October 7 and 8 between 6am and 6pm.

During the installation work, all lanes will be closed in every direction and traffic will be diverted with appropriate signage and police assistance.

“We apologise for the inevitable inconvenience this may cause and we urge the public to exercise understanding and adhere to temporary road signs and police directions,” the statement said.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

€30,000 in scholarships given to Uni of Cyprus students

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus tourism revenue soars by 26.9 per cent in 2023 — Dutch tourists highest spenders

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Greek party leader confirms support prior to island trip

Nick Theodoulou

Sentence increased for people smuggler

Jonathan Shkurko

Doctors take issue with vaccine regulations

Iole Damaskinos

Record number of Greek Cypriots crossing north

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign