October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Turkey arrests 145 people over suspected links to Kurdish militants

By Reuters News Service03
police officers secure an area near the interior ministry following a bomb attack in ankara
Police officers secure an area near the Interior Ministry following the bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Turkish police detained about 145 people across the country overnight suspected of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), state media reported on Tuesday, two days after a bomb attack in Ankara claimed by the militant group.

On Sunday, two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara, killing them both and wounding two police officers. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility.

Turkey subsequently carried out air strikes on militant targets in northern Iraq and detained suspects in Istanbul overnight, hours after the PKK made its claim of responsibility.

The latest police operations were centered in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Four hundred and sixty-six operations have been carried out against the “intelligence units” of Kurdish militant group PKK across the country, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the X social media platform on Tuesday. Fifty-five suspects have been detained in 16 provinces, he added.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

El Chapo’s sons going ‘soft’; fentanyl production and sale banned in Sinaloa?

Reuters News Service

Trump reaped over $100 million through fraud, New York says as trial starts

Reuters News Service

Criminal trial of US Senator Bob Menendez set for May 6

Rachael Gillett

Pope Francis hints at slight opening to blessings of same-sex couples

Reuters News Service

10,000 migrants reach US border daily, highlighting need to address root causes, Mexico says

Reuters News Service

Trump’s civil fraud trial begins in a case he calls a ‘witch hunt’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign