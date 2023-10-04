October 4, 2023

‘Count the cat’ project launched by veterinary association

The Pancyprian Veterinary Association is launching an initiative to record the population of stray cats through a combination of technology and volunteering, it was announced on Wednesday on the occasion of World Animal Day.

In its announcement the association states that the registration will be done using a free mobile phone app to be made available to the public simply by registering. The data collected by participants will then be shared with the veterinary services.

According to its announcement, the initial goal is to gain an accurate assessment of numbers of strays per region in order to improve the implementation of new sterilization programs.


