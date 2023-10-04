October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Criminal proceedings recommended against CFA chief

By Tom Cleaver00
Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas

The sports ethics committee are to recommend that criminal proceedings be brought against Cyprus Football Association (CFA) president Giorgos Koumas.

The committee’s recommendations will now be sent to the attorney general.

They decided to adopt in their entirety the conclusions of the investigators Ilias Stefanou and Efthymios Efthymiou and say they will deliver their findings to the attorney general next Tuesday.

In addition, they have requested a meeting with Sports Minister Athena Michaelidou to inform her of the findings.

Koumas stands accused of having created an “unfair advantage” for some clubs by way of manipulating the money paid to them as part of television rights deals.

It is alleged that money paid to the CFA by CytaVision for television rights to domestic Cypriot football matches “was distributed by the CFA, in time and quantity, according to the will of Giorgos Koumas”.

Additionally, Koumas is accused of having granted a bonus of €200,000 to one club “without reasonable cause”. It is alleged that the bonus was granted while the club in question was participating in matches surrounded by “suspicious betting activity”.

