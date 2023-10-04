October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusGreece

Syriza head in Cyprus for meetings with leadership

By Staff Reporter01
greek leftist party syriza, the country's main opposition, elects new leader
Newly elected leader of Syriza leftist party, Stefanos Kasselakis [Reuters]

President of the Syriza progressive alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday is in Cyprus on his first visit abroad since his election to the leadership of Greece’s opposition party.

During his time on the island he will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and parliamentary party leaders.

Ahead of his visit Kasselakis confirmed his support for the Republic and explained that his first trip abroad is being made to Cyprus as “it [was his] duty” and highlights the importance of a solution, peace in the region and Europe as a whole.

On Wednesday morning Kasselakis laid a wreath at the Tomb of Makedonitissa and was then expected to lay a wreath at the Imprisoned Monuments.

At 10.45 he will be received by the president at the Presidential Palace, followed by a visit to the missing persons committee.

Later on Kasselakis will meet with House Speaker and Disy party president Annita Demetriou, Akel Secretary General Stephanos Stephanou, Diko President Nikolas Papadopoulos, Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos, Dipa’s Marios Karoyan and the Green’s Charalambos Theopemptou.

His program includes a short tour of the buffer zone from the Ledra Palace roadblock.

On Thursday, together with the general secretary of Akel, he will lay a wreath at the Kavazoglou-Misiaouli Memorial.


Avatar photo

