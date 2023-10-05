October 5, 2023

Christodoulides salutes Red Cross

By Tom Cleaver01
ΠτΔ – Δείπνο Αγάπης του Ερυθρού Σταυρού
Nikos Christodoulides at the Red Cross dinner

President Nikos Christodoulides saluted the Red Cross at a dinner held in the organisation’s honour at the Presidential palace on Wednesday.

He said the Red Cross provides a source of light amid the challenges of everyday life and acts as a “constant support for society at all levels.”

“Solidarity is the strongest element of social cohesion since the beginning of human civilisation,” he said, adding that the guiding vision of the Red Cross when it was first created in 1859 was to “bear the greater share of responsibility for the care of all who are suffering and struggling to cope with the difficulties of life.”

Wednesday’s event, he said, “aims to support the Cyprus Red Cross in its diverse operations.” He specifically pointed out the Nicosia branch’s welfare programme, saying it “has as its goal the practical and substantial support of our vulnerable compatriots without discrimination.”

He added, “human pain and misery has no colour, gender, age, religion, or political ideology.”

He also added his “unlimited appreciation, absolute respect, and thanks” to Cyprus Red Cross president Fotini Papadopoulou, who “as everyone knows, dedicated all of her being to this universal cause.”

In addition, he thanked all those who contribute to the organisation, saying they are “setting an example to society.”

“We have an obligation as a state, but also me personally, to support you and strengthen even more the effort to continue your work,” he said.

