October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos youth run over while riding scooter

By Tom Cleaver016
A 17-year-old was run over by a car while riding a scooter on the road between Paphos and Coral Bay on Wednesday night.

According to police, the youth was heading from Chlorakas to Coral Bay when a vehicle exited a hotel car park and onto the road, colliding with the scooter.

The youth was taken to the accident and emergency department at Paphos general hospital, where doctors determined he had broken his left femur.

Paphos police are investigating the incident.

