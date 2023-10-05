TechIsland appoints payabl. Group CEO Ugne Buraciene to board of directors

TechIsland, Cyprus’s leading tech association, on Thursday released a statement announcing that Ugne Buraciene, Group Chief Executive Officer of payabl., has officially joined its board of directors, effective as of October 4, 2023.

According to the statement, Ugne Buraciene started her FinTech career 15 years ago at a technology and software company and has steadily worked her way up to becoming one of the most respected thought leaders in the FinTech space and most notably – the group CEO of payabl.

With offices in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany, payabl. is among the most prominent FinTech companies internationally in the field of digital payments. The association noted that this is “a success that can be directly attributed to the expertise and leadership of Ugne”.

In addition, well-respected in the FinTech space, Ugne is an advisor to Klarpay and the Cyprus-based tech-investor WhiteBream.

Moreover, Ugne is also the Country Ambassador for the European Women Payments Network and is championing the growth and innovation of the payments sector globally.

Valentinos Polykarpou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TechIsland, stated that “we are delighted to welcome Ugne to our Board”.

“Her vast expertise in the tech sector aligns with our objectives, and we anticipate her insights to be invaluable in pinpointing challenges and offering innovative solutions for the further development and growth of our sector,” he added.

In her statement, Ugne Buraciene explained that “it’s an honour to be part of TechIsland – such a progressive organisation with a compelling mission to transform and level-up the tech space in Cyprus and support companies in their growth paths”.

She continued by saying that “the work that TechIsland has been developing since its inception has truly elevated the Cypriot tech scene”.

“At payabl. we’re hiring locally and I personally care about better conditions for my team, social welfare, and the overall well-being of employees. This is something that TechIsland fosters too, so it’s a pleasure to join and support a community that shares the same values as ours,” she added.

“I am also particularly excited to be championing Cyprus’ fintech scene and focusing on addressing some of the key challenges both businesses and government representatives face, which is significantly important to me. Fintech is a fast-growing sector on the Island and it is playing a major role in elevating Cyprus to become a significant tech hub” Ugne concluded.

Founded in 2021, TechIsland’s mission is to establish Cyprus as a tech hub and a prime destination for investors, talent, and entrepreneurs. Representing over 270 members, TechIsland has stated that as a non-profit organisation, its aim is to unify stakeholders, and to optimise the operational landscape, by improving regulatory and legal framework, providing education to its members, and offering exclusive networking opportunities.