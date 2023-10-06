October 6, 2023

TUS Airways – official air carrier of Tziortzis in EuroNASCAR Grand Final

The announcement of their collaboration and also for the grand final of the European NASCAR championship, was made by Vladimiros Tziortzis and the Cypriot airline TUS Airways.

By virtue of the new agreement, the Cypriot driver, who will participate in the grand final of the championship and in the EuroNASCAR 2 and PRO categories at the Zolder circuit in Belgium , will have TUS Airways, based in Cyprus, as his official carrier.

“To be trusted by a recognised Cypriot airline, for me personally is a great honour, explains Vladimiros and adds: “I would like to thank TUS Airways for the support and trust, in a year that finds me very close to win the European NASCAR Championship in both the EuroNASCAR 2 and PRO categories.”

On the part of TUS Airways, the airline’s CCO Philip Saunders said: “We are thrilled to team up with Vladimiros Tziortzis and to support him for the grand final of the European NASCAR championship 2023. Vladimiros’ efforts over the years have paved the way for many impressive performances on the racetracks, and more recently in the EuroNASCAR 2 and EuroNASCAR PRO categories.

“We see this as much more than a sponsorship – it’s an opportunity to showcase our shared values as proud bearers of the Cypriot flag. We are proud to have Vladimiros Tziortzis on board and we wish him all the best in the upcoming finals”.

Relaunched in 2021 as a modern hybrid airline, TUS Airways is the largest and leading Cypriot airline operating a rapidly growing fleet of modern Airbus A320 passenger aircraft across an expanding network of destinations from its hub at Larnaca International Airport and from key cities in the East Mediterranean region.

The airline is committed to enhancing customer experience by developing its products, announcing new & exciting destinations and offering true Cypriot hospitality.

