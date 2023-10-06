YoungShip Cyprus: Promoting the voice of young people

YoungShip Cyprus was founded in 2011 as a youth organisation focusing on shipping and aims to promote the voice of young people in decision-making centres nationally and internationally

Our role is to promote the new generation in the field of shipping, providing them with information and organising activities that help develop and enhance their skills, as well as the acquisition of new knowledge and experience. “Young people are the most important asset of Cyprus, and we must rightly so invest in them.”

YoungShip Cyprus has been an active member of YoungShip International since its inception, which serves as the coordinating body for the 35 branches located worldwide. “Our organisation, through its continuous actions, actively contributes to the development of international shipping,” President Andreas Christoforou, and board member of YoungShip International said.

“Our organisation is directed to all young individuals who are directly or indirectly employed in the shipping industry and to those who are interested in a career within this sector.

“Our members presently range from ship management companies to ship catering and technical support companies, as well as service companies such as insurance, accounting, and law firms. At the same time, certain members are students currently studying towards a shipping-oriented degree and whose desire is to progress their careers within the sector.

“Through our activities, we offer the opportunity to our members to develop their personal as well as professional acquaintances, as well as to be educated, informed, and trained on issues that concern shipping locally and globally. By registering yourself as a member of YoungShip Cyprus, you can be part of a dynamic youth group that shares the same interests, and which aims to continue to develop personal and social expectations.”

How does your organisation plan to serve the Cypriot shipping community, and what solutions/support do you offer to your shipping partners?

“YoungShip Cyprus, as part of the broader YoungShip International network, generally aims to serve the Cypriot shipping community in several ways:

1.Networking Opportunities: YoungShip Cyprus typically facilitates networking opportunities for young professionals within the Cypriot shipping industry. This includes organising events, seminars, conferences, and workshops that bring together industry stakeholders, including young and experienced professionals, to foster connections and knowledge sharing.

2. Career Development: The organisation provides resources and support for career development in the maritime sector. This includes mentorship programmes, scholarships with well recognised Cypriot universities, and educational seminars on topics relevant to career growth.

3. Educational Initiatives: YoungShip Cyprus offers educational initiatives to enhance the skills and knowledge of its members. These initiatives include training sessions, seminars, and workshops on various aspects of the shipping industry, including regulatory updates, technical advancements, and industry trends.

4. Collaboration and Partnerships: YoungShip Cyprus collaborates with other industry organisations, shipping companies, and educational institutions to enhance its offerings and broaden its impact within the Cypriot shipping community.”

Cyprus has successfully built a diversified and robust maritime industry, which offers a unique set of competitive advantages. Why should international shipping companies and investors consider Cyprus as a shipping hub?

“Cyprus has indeed established itself as a prominent and attractive shipping hub, offering a unique set of competitive advantages that make it an appealing destination for international shipping companies and investors. Here are some compelling reasons why they should consider Cyprus:

1. Strategic Location: Cyprus is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its proximity to major shipping routes in the Mediterranean Sea makes it an ideal hub for international shipping operations. This strategic location allows for efficient connections to global markets.

2. Stable Legal and Regulatory Environment: Cyprus offers a stable and well-developed legal and regulatory framework for the maritime industry. It is a signatory to international maritime conventions and ensures adherence to high safety and environmental standards, providing confidence to shipowners and investors.

3. Tax Benefits: Cyprus provides various tax incentives to shipping companies, including exemptions on profits from the operation of vessels and dividends received from shipping-related activities. This favourable tax regime can contribute to cost savings and increased profitability.

4. Shipping Services and Infrastructure: Cyprus has a comprehensive range of shipping services and infrastructure, including modern ports, ship management companies, maritime law firms, and technical support services. This ecosystem supports the efficient operation and management of vessels.

5. Maritime Workforce: Cyprus has a well-educated and skilled maritime workforce, including seafarers, naval architects, engineers, and maritime lawyers. It also offers various training programmes to support the development of human capital in the industry.

6. Investment Opportunities: Cyprus offers attractive investment opportunities in the maritime sector, including ship ownership, ship management, maritime technology, and related services. The government actively encourages foreign investment through incentives and support programmes.

7. Research and Innovation: Cyprus is increasingly focusing on maritime research and innovation. It supports initiatives related to sustainable shipping practices, green technologies, and digitalisation in the maritime sector.

“Overall, Cyprus offers a compelling package of benefits that make it a competitive and attractive destination for international shipping companies and investors seeking a reliable and well-established maritime hub in the Mediterranean region. Its combination of geographic advantage, regulatory support, and investment opportunities positions it as a strong contender in the global maritime industry.”

What are the specialised requirements and needs of shipping companies?

“Shipping companies have specialised requirements and needs that are unique to the maritime industry due to the complex nature of their operations. These needs encompass various aspects of ship management, safety, compliance, and profitability.

• Vessel Acquisition and Maintenance: Acquiring and maintaining a fleet of vessels in good operational condition is a primary requirement. This includes purchasing, financing, and managing vessels of various types and sizes.

• Crew Management: Ensuring the recruitment, training, and welfare of a skilled and compliant crew is essential. Crew management involves addressing issues like crew rotations, certifications, and compliance with international standards.

• Safety and Compliance: Maintaining the safety of both crew and vessels is paramount. Shipping companies must comply with international maritime regulations and safety standards, such as the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) conventions and guidelines.

• Environmental Compliance: Meeting increasingly stringent environmental regulations is essential. This involves adopting eco-friendly practices, reducing emissions, and complying with regulations like the International Maritime Organisation’s MARPOL Convention.

• Fuel Management: Fuel is a significant operational cost. Shipping companies need efficient fuel management strategies, including fuel procurement, consumption monitoring, and the adoption of low-sulphur fuels or alternative energy sources.

• Logistics and Supply Chain Integration: Integrating shipping operations into global logistics and supply chain networks is important for seamless cargo movement. This involves coordination with ports, shipping agents, and other stakeholders.

• Technology Adoption: Leveraging modern technology, such as maritime software, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and data analytics, is becoming increasingly important for vessel management, predictive maintenance, and performance optimisation.

“Shipping companies must continually adapt to evolving industry trends, regulatory changes, and market dynamics to remain competitive and ensure the safe and efficient operation of their vessels. Meeting these specialised requirements and needs is essential for their long-term success in the maritime industry.”

How does YoungShip help foster the development of future generations in the shipping industry?

“YoungShip Cyprus plays a crucial role in fostering the development of future generations in the shipping industry by focusing on education, networking, career development, entrepreneurship, environmental awareness, and community engagement.

1. Promoting Dialogue and Exchange of Ideas: YoungShip Cyprus provides a platform for young professionals to engage in dialogue and exchange ideas within the maritime community. This fosters a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing.

2. Continuous Education and Training: The organisation offers seminars, lectures, and discussions to educate members about various aspects of the shipping industry. This commitment to continuous learning ensures that young professionals are well-informed and up-to-date with industry developments.

3. Encouraging Entrepreneurship: YoungShip Cyprus encourages its members to develop innovative ideas and initiatives that can contribute to the growth of the shipping industry. This entrepreneurial spirit helps drive innovation and competitiveness.

4. Career Development: The organisation actively supports the career development of its members by providing networking opportunities, connecting them with industry professionals, and offering career guidance and mentorship.

5. Promoting Shipping to the Youth: YoungShip Cyprus is involved in educational outreach efforts to introduce shipping as a career option to students and young people. This helps raise awareness about the industry and attracts new talent.

6. Supporting Women in Shipping: The organisation recognises the important role of women in the shipping sector and aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the industry.

7. Environmental Awareness: Environmental sustainability is a critical aspect of modern shipping. YoungShip Cyprus focuses on developing environmental awareness among its members and encourages sustainable practices within the industry.

8. Youth Policy Engagement: The organisation actively participates in the creation of youth policies in collaboration with youth institutions in Cyprus, ensuring that the perspectives and needs of young professionals in the shipping sector are considered.

“By addressing these key pillars and goals, YoungShip Cyprus equips its members with the knowledge, skills, networks, and opportunities they need to thrive in the shipping industry. It not only supports individual career development but also contributes to the overall growth and sustainability of the maritime sector in Cyprus and beyond.”

What are some of the recent challenges YoungShip has faced, and what are your plans to address these challenges?

“Indeed, as like all organisations we face similar/common challenges as any other youth organisation such as:

• Membership Engagement: One common challenge is maintaining active engagement among members. To address this, we organise a diverse range of events, workshops, and activities that cater to the interests and needs of our members. Regular communication and feedback collection from our members can help tailor offerings.

• Financial Sustainability: Ensuring the financial sustainability of the organisation can be a challenge. We explore various fundraising strategies, seek sponsorships from maritime companies, and implement cost-effective financial management practices.

• Relevance and Adaptation: Staying relevant and adapting to evolving trends and industry changes can be challenging. The organisation can regularly assess industry developments and member preferences to adjust its activities and focus areas accordingly.

• Competition and Collaboration: Navigating competition with other organisations while fostering collaboration is important. As such we explore opportunities for partnerships and joint initiatives with other maritime and youth organisations.

• Diversity and Inclusion: Ensuring diversity and inclusion within the organisation is important. YoungShip Cyprus implements policies and practices that promote diversity and inclusivity and actively seek out underrepresented voices.

“To address specific challenges faced by YoungShip Cyprus, it’s crucial for the organisation’s leadership to engage with its members, solicit feedback, and develop tailored strategies and action plans. Flexibility, adaptability, and a strong commitment to the organisation’s mission are key to overcoming challenges and ensuring its continued success in promoting the interests of young professionals in the maritime sector.”

Do you have any recent success stories to share in which YoungShip played a positive role?

“We would not like to focus on individual and specific success stories, as the positive impact of YoungShip Cyprus often extends beyond individual achievements to benefit the broader maritime community. Young professionals involved in these organisations contribute fresh perspectives, innovation, and energy to the industry, helping to shape its future in positive and meaningful ways.”

How do you see the future of shipping in Cyprus, and what role will your organisation play in the future, especially with increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements?

“The future of shipping in Cyprus appears promising, with several key trends and opportunities:

1. Environmental Sustainability: As global regulations and public awareness regarding environmental issues grow, the shipping industry is likely to see a greater emphasis on sustainability. Cyprus, as a maritime hub, is likely to play a role in promoting and adopting environmentally friendly technologies and practices, such as alternative fuels, emissions reduction, and eco-friendly vessel designs.

2. Digitalisation and Technology Adoption: The maritime sector is increasingly embracing digitalisation and technology to improve operational efficiency, safety, and transparency. Cyprus can position itself as a leader in adopting and developing innovative maritime technologies, including blockchain for supply chain management, predictive maintenance, and data analytics.

3. Green Shipping Initiatives: Cyprus may continue to support green shipping initiatives, such as incentives for eco-friendly vessels and the development of cleaner energy sources for shipping. This aligns with global ESG goals and contributes to a more sustainable maritime industry.

4. Human Capital Development: Cyprus has a strong maritime workforce, and investment in education and training programmes can help further develop the skills needed for the future of shipping, including digital literacy and proficiency in sustainable practices.

5. Infrastructure Investment: Continued investment in port infrastructure, including facilities for larger vessels and improved connectivity, can enhance Cyprus’s role as a maritime gateway.

“To address increasing ESG requirements, organisations in the maritime sector, including those operating in or related to Cyprus, can play several roles:

• Sustainable Practices: Encourage and implement sustainable practices across the supply chain, from responsible sourcing of materials to reducing waste and energy consumption.

• Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with stakeholders, including local communities, government authorities, and environmental organisations, to address social and governance issues and foster positive relationships.

• Advocacy and Collaboration: Advocate for ESG-related policies and collaborate with industry associations, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to drive industry-wide change and best practices.



• Innovation: Invest in research and development to innovate in areas such as emission reduction technologies, energy-efficient vessel designs, and sustainable supply chain solutions.

• Education and Awareness: Raise awareness within the organisation and industry about the importance of ESG and sustainability and provide training to employees to ensure alignment with ESG goals.

“In summary, the future of shipping in Cyprus is likely to be influenced by global trends toward environmental sustainability, digitalisation, and ESG considerations. Organisations can contribute to this future by integrating ESG practices into their operations, promoting sustainability, and collaborating with stakeholders to drive positive change in the maritime industry. Cyprus, with its strategic location and established maritime presence, can play a significant role in shaping these developments.”