October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government web portals closed for maintenance

By Andria Kades09

The government web portal will be interrupted over the weekend due to maintenance work and upgrades.

Operations were interrupted starting Friday at 3:30pm and the portal is expected to return on Monday.

Until then, government sites and e-services such as Taxisnet will not be available.

