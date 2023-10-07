McTominay late late show as Man United sink Brentford

Substitute Scott McTominay struck twice deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win for Manchester United over Brentford in a thrilling end to their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United’s defensive frailties were exposed in the 26th minute when Casemiro gave the ball away and makeshift left back Victor Lindelof failed to clear, allowing Mathias Jensen to slot the ball under the body of keeper Andre Onana whoshould have saved it comfortably.

United, beaten twice at home in the last week, created plenty of scoring opportunities, many of them from distance, in the second half, but put precious few on target until McTominay rattled home the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble in the 93rd minute.

The Scot netted again in the seventh minute of stoppage time to send the home fans wild and grab all three points for his side who climbed to ninth in the table on 12 points, five ahead of 14th-placed Brentford.

Sterling stars as Chelsea secure back-to-back league wins

Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 on Saturday.

Looking to end a run of four successive home defeats on their return to the top flight this season, promoted Burnley raced into a 15th-minute lead, Wilson Odobert scoring his first goal in English football to stun the visitors.

Chelsea offered little in response until Ameen Al Dakhil put through his own net in the most unfortunate circumstances three minutes before the break to get Mauricio Pochettino’s team back level.

The visitors completed the turnaround early in the second half, Cole Palmer converting from the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the penalty area.

A fine Sterling goal and a fourth from substitute Nicolas Jackson put the game beyond the hosts, lifting Chelsea to ninth in the standings, with Burnley remaining in the relegation zone with only one win this season.

Everton beat lowly Bournemouth to snap home losing run

A resurgent Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim their first home victory of the season.

Everton were dominant right from the kickoff and were gifted an early lead when Illia Zabarnyi slipped and James Garner pounced to fire home, before Jack Harrison made it 2-0 with a composed finish from outside the box.

Boos echoed around the ground after a 2-1 defeat by Luton Town last week, but the Everton fans cheered as they led at the break for the first time this season. Abdoulaye Doucoure then started and finished a move to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th while winless Bournemouth are in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points from eight games.