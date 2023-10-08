October 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded for 5 days after wandering into Troodos military base

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Limassol Court

A foreign national was arrested and remanded for five days by the Limassol district court, after walking into a military airbase in Troodos, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the individual was spotted by a military officer, while driving his car in the area.

The individual was stopped and by the officer. Police said that the individual had scratches and bruises on his legs and was in a mad psychological state.

He was taken to Limassol General for treatment, and then taken to court, where he was issued a five-day remand for entering a military area.

Police said that the man made some claims as to why he had wandered into the military area, and officers are currently investigating.

