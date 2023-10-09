October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Hamas official says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel

By Rachael Gillett0133
file photo: general view of gaza city
General view of Gaza city

A senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having “achieved its targets.”

Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to “something of that sort” and “all political dialogues” when asked whether the Islamist group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

