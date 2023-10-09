Local communities have the means to tackle climate change says minister

The government is attempting to mitigate the consequences of crises caused by climate change, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday at a press conference on the grant scheme for Strengthening the Resilience and Adaptation of Communities to Climate Change.
“Under the weight of human activity, the ozone hole, and the greenhouse effect, a consequence of climate change is the more frequent recording of extreme weather events, such as extremely high temperatures, heavy rainfall and drought,” said the minister at the event in Skarinou, Larnaca.
He added that to deal with the consequences of climate change there needs to be coordinated and targeted actions on many levels.
“The ecological focus in communities and the better development of building design, contribute to the improvement of environmental protection, human health and biodiversity,” he said.
According to the minister, the goal of the government is to mitigate the consequences of crises caused by climate change.
“To this effect, plans and policies are being promoted, in line with the European and international regulations and practices,” he said.
He added that part of the plan for local governance reform will mean that communities must have capabilities to better deal with modern challenges.
“In this framework and making use of opportunities in the Resilience and Recovery plan, ‘Cyprus, tomorrow’ the cabinet approved last July the scheme of grants for resilience and adaptation od communities to climate change, which is funded by the European mechanism, Next Generation EU, with a total budget of €2.9 million,” he said.
He added that community councils are eligible to the funds of the plan, and they are asked to take a leading role to mitigate the effects of climate change.
On the green transition, the minister said that long-term commitment is needed along with far-reaching actions to have benefits.
“These actions include rational spatial planning that regulates land uses taking into account floodplains, streams, erosion and other geological hazards, areas of high fire risk, food sufficiency and the protection of flora and fauna,” he added.
He also stated that actions in relation to the scale of built-up areas – cities and villages – concern the planning of public open spaces, the creation of pedestrian and cycle paths to facilitate sustainable urban mobility, the use of water-permeable and cold materials and the planting of trees in open outdoor spaces, the creation of parks and green oases, adding that the state’s goal is to plant one million trees.