Porsche Approved Warranty: at every Porsche driver’s service

What defines a car of high standards and assertions? Its manufacturing excellence and its technological innovation. The credible safety it inspires and the driving experience it promises from the very first glance. In this regard, Porsche never rests on its laurels, but continues to evolve, setting the bar ever higher.

History with a future

This is the path Porsche Cyprus and A.I. MOTOKINISI LTD. are following, as members of the global Porsche family. The marque is growing both in terms of its technological evolution and its groundbreaking new models.

Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, 911 Carrera, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman and the all-electric Taycan, the popular models faithfully fulfill Porsche’s timeless values: persistence and strong in being always one step ahead; dynamic spirit and excellence in design and functionality; consistency and authenticity in offering premium driver comfort.

Porsche Cyprus and A.I. MOTOKINISI LTD.’s aim is to make all Porsche car owners feel like active members of this family, permanently and continuously.

Top after-sales service

In keeping with a sports car of such pedigree, the after-sales service is at the disposal of every Porsche owner who wishes to have a full vehicle inspection and support.

Our new motto, “We cannot predict the future. But we can guarantee its quality”, expands the sense of security even more for every driver. This happens not only with issues of a technical nature, but also and, quite literally, with everything that has to do with the timeless value of a Porsche car. With the “111-point check” and the “Porsche Approved Warranty” service, we emphasise the timeless value of models with high-quality service and warranty.

111-point check – Porsche Approved Warranty

These services are tailored not only for new cars, but also a “Porsche Pre-Owned”, a used model that once – and only after – has been checked and found to meet the high standards of its marque, is now certified as “Porsche Approved Pre-Owned”. In this case, we give you the option to purchase the “Porsche Approved Warranty” service for 12, 24 or 36 months – a factory warranty that offers coverage for anything unexpected.

This is based on our “111-point check”, which takes into account even the smallest detail regarding your car, and carried out with dedication and an emphasis on guaranteeing the performance and quality of a genuine Porsche: car exterior, certifications , test drive, car fluids, car interior, detailed vehicle analysis, drive system and engine. All parts of the car undergo a complete vehicle inspection.

In this way, with the warranty approved and provided by Porsche, it is certified that the “Pre-Owned” model undoubtedly offers high quality and performance, continuing proudly to belong to the world-renowned family of Porsche model cars.

With this special service, Porsche Cyprus and A.I. MOTOKINISI LTD. confirm in the most ideal way the timeless value of an original Porsche: it never loses its charm, it never loses its excellence and, above all, it never loses the incomparable glamour offered to any driver who decides to acquire it.