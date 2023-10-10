October 10, 2023

Cyprus Museum launches tour guides in Ukrainian

The Cyprus Museum on Tuesday launched an audio guide service in Ukrainian, its seventh language option in its audio guide devices.

First Lady Philippa Karsera and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who took part via a live streaming. Present were also the Ambassador of Ukraine to Cyprus, Ruslan Nimchynskyi, and Ukrainians living in Cyprus.

In their speeches during the ceremony, the two First Ladies underlined the close ties between Cyprus and Ukraine, especially during these hard times for the Ukrainian people, and the significance of cultural exchanges between them.

“Cyprus stands by Ukraine and will continue to act in solidarity and stand next to its people until the end of this unjustified war,” Karsera said.

“We stand by the people of Ukraine. We are here as a temporary peaceful shelter for the Ukrainians,” she added.

The First Lady of Cyprus also said that technology plays a vital role in breaking down language barriers and promoting cultural exchange.

“By providing an audio guide in a seventh language, namely Ukrainian, we open the doors to a vibrant cultural exchange with our Ukrainian-speaking visitors, bridging the gap between our shared past and the present, and fostering a deeper understanding of the profound history of Cyprus,” Karsera concluded.

 

