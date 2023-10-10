October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca collections for Nagorno Karabakh refugees

By Antigoni Pitta02
file photo: refugees from nagorno karabakh arrive in kornidzor
FILE PHOTO: Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arrive in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia

Larnaca municipality on Tuesday announced the launch of a humanitarian campaign to aid refugees from Nagorno Karabakh, organised by the civil defence in collaboration with the foreign ministry.

An announcement said that the campaign, which aims to help people who fled Nagorno Karabakh for Armenia, will be active until Friday, October 13.

The collection point set up for Larnaca is the municipality’s multiuse space near Ayios Lazaros primary school on Phaneromeni avenue.

It will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm, and can be reached at 99817979.

The public are asked to donate dry food such as cereal, biscuits, pasta, baby formula and baby food, as well as personal hygiene items and diapers for both children and adults.

All donations must be dropped off in cardboard boxes, while the announcement noted that anything straying from the above list will not be accepted.

Those wishing to donate money can do so at the bank account below:

 

ACCOUNT NAME HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT – ARMENIA

ACCOUNT NUMBER 6001034

CURRENCY EURO

The IBAN number is

PAPER FORMAT CY47 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1034

ELECTRONIC FORMAT CY47001000010000000006001034

SWIFT BIC CBCYCY2NXXX

 

 

Related Posts

Paphos regatta a huge success

Staff Reporter

Government activates ‘Estia’ plan to receive those fleeing Israeli conflict

Tom Cleaver

Renowned artist at isnotgallery

Eleni Philippou

Two involved in ‘doctor’ scam targeting the elderly arrested

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man fined €16,000 for possession of duty-free tobacco

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign