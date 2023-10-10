October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Security stepped up around Israeli establishments in Paphos (Updated)

By Iole Damaskinos0920
jewish paphos
Photo source: CNA

Police on Tuesday have stepped up patrols around Jewish establishments in Paphos and elsewhere on the island, in the wake of hostilities by Hamas in Israel.

The increased protection measures in specific spots have been undertaken since the very start of the surprise attacks on Saturday morning, Paphos CID head Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

In recent years, many Israelis have invested in the hotel and catering industry and one of the largest groups in the state’s hospitality sector operates hotel units in Paphos. Others own holiday homes and apartments, and a synagogue operates in the city.

Meanwhile, protective as well as security measures have been stepped up throughout the island, in air, sea and on land, police spokesman Christos Andreou told state broadcaster CyBC.

Following a meeting early on Monday morning all departments which make up the police force have received instructions of the beefed-up security measures, Andreou said.

“A lot of points need to be secured and police are on the alert to pre-empt any incident. It is a comprehensive operation involving the safeguarding of many buildings and individuals,” Andreou said, declining to give any further details on numbers.

The spokesman noted that people identified as potential risks are also being very closely assessed.

Last month saw confirmation of the existence of a police watchlist following reports that police were aware of potentially dangerous persons on the island, including some suspected of ties to fundamentalist Islamic groups.

“Coordination of all forces by the crisis management unit has placed the force in a position to fulfil the big duty it has taken on, affecting all departments and all units, including those in the air, the sea and on land, and the rapid response teams,” Andreou said.

 

 

 

