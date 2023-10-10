October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Two involved in ‘doctor’ scam targeting the elderly arrested

By Iole Damaskinos0400
handcuffs
File photo

Two men, aged 35 and 29, involved in the notorious “doctor” scam were arrested on Monday in Limassol.

The recurrent scam to which many fell prey island wide, involved perpetrators who targeted mainly the elderly and exhorted money from them by keeping their victims hostage on the phone, while spinning the story that a person dear to them was in dire need of medical treatment.

“The men were arrested following another attempt targeting a Limassol couple,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told state broadcaster CyBC on Tuesday. The couple were not taken in by the scam, Andreou said, and promptly reported the incident to police facilitating their arrest.

“The perpetrators are using a number from a European country and it is beyond a doubt that more are operating on the island as well as abroad,” the police spokesman said.

“The public should remain vigilant even after arrests because the [criminals’] M.O. is to lay low after an arrest while they search for new accomplices in Cyprus before striking again,” he added.

In their latest attempt the scammers asked the Limassol couple for 35,000 for an operation needed by their son who had allegedly been involved in a traffic accident.

After their arrest, police interrogated the two suspects who admitted their involvement, as well as in the case reported on October 5, where around €3,000 and gold jewellery were stolen from an 80-year-old woman in a similar way.

Limassol CID continues investigations.

Related Posts

Paphos regatta a huge success

Staff Reporter

Government activates ‘Estia’ plan to receive those fleeing Israeli conflict

Tom Cleaver

Renowned artist at isnotgallery

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man fined €16,000 for possession of duty-free tobacco

Staff Reporter

Woman arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign