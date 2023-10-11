October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hospitals ready to receive the injured and patients from Israel

By Iole Damaskinos03
injured israel
Photo source: CNA

Hospitals are ready to receive and care for patients or injured persons from Israel, the spokesman for the state health services (Okypy), Charalambos Charilaou, said on Wednesday.

“In the event that there is a need to transfer patients or injured person from Israel to Cyprus, the existing bilateral agreement will be activated and our hospitals will receive [them],” Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Charilaou explained that the bilateral agreement, signed between the ministries of health of Cyprus and Israel, includes the exchange of patients following mass disasters or any event that causes a large number of casualties.

Asked whether there is availability of beds in the hospitals for these cases, Charilaou replied that an action plan exists where hospital programs are revised and beds are vacated either in the operating theatres or in the wards to offer priority treatment.

“There is readiness in terms of hospitals and if need arises we will respond,” Charilaou said.

Related Posts

Restaurant review: O’Shin, Elysium Hotel, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Man wanted in Famagusta for fraud

Staff Reporter

Life of Limassol on display at photography festival

Eleni Philippou

Suspension of postal services to Israel

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Tall building policy to be reviewed, public invited to participate

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign