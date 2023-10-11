October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Swiss contribute over €1m to the CMP

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Switzerland and the committee of missing persons (CMP) signed an agreement for the contribution of one million Swiss francs on Wednesday an announcement said.

According to the announcement, the 1 million Swiss francs (approximately €1.04 million) will be given in for annual instalments, starting from 2023.

The grant will cover part of the cost of DNA analyses and staff training, including the creation of a virtual dig site.

The sponsorship is part of the framework agreement signed between the two countries to reduce economic and social inequalities in the EU, for CHF 5.2 million (approx. €5.4 million). Through a separate agreement, an amount of CHF 10.0 million (approx. €10.4 million) will be allocated to support measures in the field of immigration. These grants to Cyprus are given in the context of the Second Swiss Contribution 2019-2029.

The agreement was signed by the Senior Director General of the General Directorate of Development of the Ministry of Finance, Andreas Zachariades, and the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Cyprus, Christoph Burgener.

 

