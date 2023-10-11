Thanasis Nicolaou’s mother accuses legal system of conspiring with the underworld

The mother of the 26-year-old National Guard soldier Thanasis Nicolaou, whose lifeless body was discovered under the Alassa bridge in Limassol in 2005, took to social media on Wednesday to express her anger towards the authorities after the attorney-general’s office announced in June that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing has come up in the case following their investigations.
“The criminal decision made by the relevant legal authorities, after initially managing to cover up the crime and the murderers through judicial procedures, and now deciding not to prosecute even the second set of criminals feels like our child was murdered all over again,” Andriana Nicolaou wrote in a post on Facebook.
“By acting like this, [the authorities] are undoubtedly aiding and collaborating with the underworld!
“The decision not to prosecute also reveals that the law in Cyprus has no value for justice, leading to lawlessness and criminal activities prevailing throughout our country… the state of injustice and cover-ups!”
She continued by pointing the finger against the legal and judicial system in Cyprus, accusing them of conspiring with the underworld to cover-up the death of her son.
“For the past 18 years, since we experienced the unjust death of our child in broad daylight, which was an obvious heinous crime, fraud, and diabolical cover-up, it has become clear, not only to us but to the entire society, that we are governed by the underworld and drug traffickers!”
Thanasis’ mother has always maintained that her son was murdered and had been subjected to bullying, recently adding that he witnessed drug dealing in his army camp.
A European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling prompted the exhumation of his remains two years ago over suspicions of foul play and further autopsies showed he had been beaten and strangled.
The attorney-general George Savvides ordered the case to be reopened.
One of the investigators tasked with carrying out this third inquiry into his death said last year that criminal acts had been committed.
However, in June after the case was reopened, the attorney-general’s office announced that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing has come up in the case following their investigations.