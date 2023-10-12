October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Housebound to be vaccinated at home

By Staff Reporter01
file photo: vaccination clinic at belfast central fire station in northern ireland

Housebound people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza at home, the health ministry said on Thursday.

They explained that, as in the past, housebound people will be vaccinated through the home vaccination service by State health services’ (Okypy) home nursing service.

Those in need of home vaccinations can submit an application to the health ministry countersigned by their GP. If they are unable to do so, a representative of them can do so.

In the event the person does not wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza on the same day, their GP will administer their influenza vaccination.

