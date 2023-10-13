October 13, 2023

Construction begins on Nicosia hospital solar farm

By Tom Cleaver03
File photo: Nicosia General Hospital

Construction began on a new solar farm at the Nicosia general hospital on Friday.

The first phase of the solar farm project is set to be completed in January, with the project in its entirety set to be completed by March 23.

As a result of the construction works, part of the hospital’s car park will remain closed until January 7, while the remainder of the car park will be closed between January 8 and March 23 for construction to be completed.

In addition to solar panels, covers will be placed over the parking spaces in the car parks.

State health services (Okypy) asked the public to “show understanding” while the works are being undertaken.

The solar farm will have a total capacity of 1.3 megawatt peak, with the project set to cost €1.8 million.

