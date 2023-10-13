October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Private vehicles banned from arrivals roads at airports

By Jonathan Shkurko02
paphos airport
File photo

The transport ministry on Friday released a statement banning private vehicles from accessing the road in front of the arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Specifically, at Larnaca Airport the road at the arrivals level will remain closed to all vehicles except taxis until further notice. Those wishing to pick up passengers can use the road at the departures level or the airport’s parking facilities.

As for Paphos Airport, the section of the road adjacent to the terminal building will also remain closed to traffic, except for taxis, until further notice. Those who need to drop off or pick up passengers can use the short and long-term parking areas at the airport.

