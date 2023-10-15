October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RugbySport

Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji

By Reuters News Service02
rugby world cup 2023 quarter final england v fiji
England celebrate at the final whistle

Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England to a gripping 30-24 World Cup quarter-final victory over Fiji on Sunday as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

Centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant scored tries and Farrell was unerring with the boot, including a late drop-goal, as England led 21-10 at halftime and looked in total control of the game for the first 60 minutes before holding off a stern Fijian challenge in the final quarter.

Fiji scored tries through number eight Viliame Mata, prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu, and will rue three relatively simple shots at goal that were missed, as well as unforced errors that eased the pressure on England.

England reach their sixth World Cup semi-final and will go in search of a fifth final appearance when they meet hosts France or South Africa in the last four. They play later on Sunday in Paris.

Related Posts

Champions England humbled by Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Reuters News Service

Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record v Pakistan

Reuters News Service

Poland fly their ‘king of fans’ home after Faroe Islands delay

Reuters News Service

Harden hasn’t changed tune about 76ers

Reuters News Service

Winning streak not even an afterthought for ambitious Ireland

Reuters News Service

Mbappe shines as France qualify for Euros with Portugal and Belgium

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign