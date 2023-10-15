October 15, 2023

Turkey to carry out military exercises in Cyprus

Turkey on Sunday issued two Navtexes for military exercises that will affect Cyprus.

The first covers the period from Monday to October 20 and the second from October 23 to 27.

According to Turkish media, the first concerns the base in Antalya which will operate a training exercise including live firing in the bay of Morphou.

The second covers a joint search and rescue operation which will be carried out by Turkey and officials from the north in an undisclosed location in the nortjh.

 

