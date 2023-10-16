October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter
oct 16 23

In today’s episode, A ship with over 2,000 people on board is expected to leave Israel on Monday as the US embassy evacuates it nationals by sea to Cyprus.

Meanwhile, with three gold and two silver medals, Cyprus ranked third in The Economist’s economic pentathlon which calculated how the 27 EU member states perform on the five major challenges facing them, namely demand/inflation, debt, demography, decarbonisation and decoupling from the world’s autocracies.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people took part in a march in support of the Palestinian people under draconian security measures on Sunday night on Athinon Avenue in Larnaca.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

