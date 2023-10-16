October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five Israelis plead not guilty to rape

By Andria Kades00
famagusta district court
Famagusta Court

Five Israeli men on trial for the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old British tourist in Ayia Napa pleaded not guilty on Monday to the charges read out at Famagusta criminal court.

They face charges including rape, sexual harassment and kidnapping, which could come with a life in jail.

The suspects are Israeli nationals who were visiting Cyprus and were arrested in September after a 20-year-old British tourist reported them for gang rape.

At court on Monday, the judge rejected a motion from one of the defence lawyers representing two suspects that they be released until the trial begins.

All suspects will be kept in prison until the trial begins on December 18.

The 20-year-old British woman reported one of the five suspects had forcibly taken her to his room after grabbing her hand while she was partying with friends during a pool party on September 3.

According to the woman’s statement, he tried to remove her swimming costume while she pleaded with him to let her leave.

She said the other suspects then entered the room and she was raped.

 

 

