October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Father and son run over outside Paphos primary school

By Staff Reporter0736
ambulance
File photo

A father and son were run over by a car outside a primary school in Paphos on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the father and son were attempting to cross Charalambou Mouskou street near the town centre to reach the school.

Both were taken by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital where they are undergoing examinations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Two lewd videos on north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ Facebook page

Tom Cleaver

First passengers arrive from Haifa at Limassol port (Update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Pro-Israel protest to take place in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

UN Security Council praises Pyla deal

Iole Damaskinos

Psychology Week at Biennale explores memory and nostalgia

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign