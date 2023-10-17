October 17, 2023

Fifty-seven-year old man injured in Paphos road collision

A 57-year-old man was injured in a road collision on Monday in Paphos.  

According to the police, the accident happened around 11.00am, when the 57-year-old entered oncoming traffic and collided with a truck driven by a 66-year-old man on the main Tsada road in the direction of Stroumbi.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the fire service was called to extricate the man from his vehicle and he was transferred by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital A&E.

According to the treating doctor the man suffered a fractured cheekbone and he was kept for treatment. The driver of the truck received first aid and was released.

Paphos traffic police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

