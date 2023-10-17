Presidential palace to become ‘beacon of ecological awareness’

The Presidential palace “seeks to be a beacon of ecological awareness”, First lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides said on Tuesday launching a campaign to reduce landfill waste.
The overall aim appears to be nothing from the palace ending up in landfill as she made a joint presentation with Environment Commissioner Maria Panayiotou entitled Zero Waste to Landfill.
“Correct and modern environmental management is a big deal for Cyprus in light of the serious effects of climate change, to which our country is already being exposed. It is an area in which much work is still needed,” she said.
She added that Cyprus produces “thousands of tons of waste every day” and said the challenge is to manage that waste effectively and “convert it into resources which contribute to the sustainability of the planet”.
She said the Zero Waste to Landfill scheme aims to fundamentally reshape our relationship with the environment with the ultimate goal of creating a greener and more sustainable Cyprus for generations to come.
As part of the initiative, she said, recycling bins have been placed inside and outside the Presidential palace in Strovolos and the Presidential residence in Troodos.
Additionally, compost bins have been installed, while an “environmental corner” has been set up with recycling bins for glass, paper, plastic, clothing, electrical devices, and batteries.
Water filters were also installed in the President’s office and Presidential staff also given reusable water bottles with the aim of reducing plastic waste.
“The mentality of ‘it’s not my house, why should I care’ must be eradicated, precisely because this is not our personal property and belongs to the state, so for every Cypriot, we must care for more than our house and make sure it is a good, dignified, and modern image of Cyprus,” she said.
Panayiotou said “this effort, beyond its symbolism, turns all of us into positive examples of implementation and application of the positive changes we ask people to make, and is an important step in the right direction towards the achievement of a more sustainable and healthy society.”