October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Procopiou meets scientists to boost forensic technology

By Tom Cleaver031
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou met with scientists from the forensic laboratory of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) on Monday with the aim of boosting forensic technology to be used in solving crimes and admitted as evidence in courts of law.

Marios Kariolou, molecular biologist at Cing, explained to the Cyprus Mail that forensic technology is already in use in crime solving in Cyprus and that Cing contributes to this.

He added that the hope is “to be able to purchase new equipment with the aim of upgrading the ability of forensic teams to do their jobs as and when required”.

He said he hopes for these purchases to be made within the coming months.

“Cing is a valuable ally of the police in solving serious crimes,” Procopiou had said.

“Without the help of technology, it is often difficult to arrive at the stage of making arrests or getting convictions for serious crimes,” she said, adding that her ministry “will always be on Cing’s side for any legislative regulations needed to this end”.

Cing’s general executive Leonidas Phylactou said his institute, the police and the justice ministry work in “perfect cooperation for the good of the country”.

 

