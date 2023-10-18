October 18, 2023

Erdogan: UN Security Council has once again not fulfilled its responsibility

By Reuters News Service02
file photo: 78th unga general debate at un hq in new york
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the United Nations Security Council which failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.

“The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility,” Erdogan said on social messaging platform X.

“The heinous attack against the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital yesterday has brought the massacre in Gaza to another level,” he added.

