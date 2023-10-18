October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dead after industrial accident on farm

By Tom Cleaver0220
File photo

A 63-year-old man died on Wednesday after an “industrial accident” on a farm near Morphou.

The man, named as Nikos Michael from Lythrodontas, was reportedly run over by a heavy goods vehicle while connecting an unloading pipe to its rear at around 10:30am.

He was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia General hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police and members of the Labour inspection department have begun their investigations at the scene of the incident.

